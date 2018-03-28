Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Wednesday

Luongo will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Luongo sat out the previous two contests with an upper-body injury, but appears ready to retake the reins for the Panthers. The last time the netminder squared off with the Maple Leafs, he allowed just one goal on 31 shots, yet was saddled with the loss due to a lack of offensive support.