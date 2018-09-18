Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In goal Wednesday

Per coach Bob Boughner, Luongo will play at least 40 minutes in Wednesday's preseason matchup with Montreal, indicating he'll get the start in goal, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo only appeared in 35 games last season due to injury, so he may see plenty of action during the preseason in order to ensure he'll be dialed in once the regular season gets underway Oct. 6 against Tampa Bay. The 39-year-old netminder could start as many as 50 contests this campaign, and has proven he can still play at a high level when healthy, making him a solid No. 2 option in most fantasy formats.