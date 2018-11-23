Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In net Friday
Luongo will defend the net Friday against the Hurricanes in Charlotte, reports.
Luongo has hit a rough patch between the pipes recently, surrendering four or more goals in each of his last three starts. Fortunately, Carolina comes into the contest averaging just 2.71 goals per game thus far, good for 26th in the league in that category. Luongo's 3.67 GAA over six road appearances doesn't bode well, but he will attempt to begin a turnaround Friday.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Yanked after six goals•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Allows 10 goals over two starts•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in New York•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Unable to hold lead•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pursuing fifth straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...