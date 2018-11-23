Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In net Friday

Luongo will defend the net Friday against the Hurricanes in Charlotte, reports.

Luongo has hit a rough patch between the pipes recently, surrendering four or more goals in each of his last three starts. Fortunately, Carolina comes into the contest averaging just 2.71 goals per game thus far, good for 26th in the league in that category. Luongo's 3.67 GAA over six road appearances doesn't bode well, but he will attempt to begin a turnaround Friday.