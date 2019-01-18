Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In net versus Leafs
Luongo will start in goal Friday against the visiting Maple Leafs, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Luongo has struggled overall this season, but he did get the best of the Buds in a Dec. 15 home start, setting aside 29 of 32 shots for a 4-3 overtime win. The obvious concern is that Toronto ranks third in the league in goals per game (3.59), but Bobby Lou catches the divisional foe playing for the second time in as many days.
