Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Inches closer to return

Luongo is currently on a rehab week with the plan to start him next Thursday, Nov 8, as Brian Compton of the NHL's official site reports.

The Panthers are currently in Finland as a part of the NHL Global Series, where Luongo is with the team. The 39-year-old netminder has been injured ever since the first game of the season and the Panthers have struggled in his absence. Although injury prone as he closes in on his 40's, Luongo is still one of the league top goalies when playing. Last season he ended the year with a save percentage of .929, third in the league amongst goalies who played at least 30 games.