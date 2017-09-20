Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Keeps net clean Tuesday
Luongo (lower body) stopped all eight shots he faced Tuesday against the Predators.
Luongo displayed a strong performance, and more importantly, he's back to full health again. The veteran backstop will have to continue this performance if he wants to fend off fellow goalie James Reimer, who posted a .920 save percentage and 2.53 GAA last season. Luongo posted similar numbers at .915 and 2.68, respectively, but he's a goalie in a 38-year-old body, which is part of the reason he was left exposed to Vegas this summer. He's still expected to receive a majority of the workload, but that's projected to be about 50 starts, which makes him tough to build a fantasy roster around.
