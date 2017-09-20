Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Keeps net empty Tuesday
Luongo (lower body) stopped all eight shots he faced Tuesday against the Predators.
Luongo displayed a strong performance, and more importantly, he's back to full health again. The veteran backstop will have to continue this performance if he wants to fend off fellow-goalie James Reimer, who posted a .920 save percentage and 2.53 GAA last season. Luongo posted similar numbers of .915 and 2.68 last season, respectively, but he's a goalie in a 38-year-old body, which is part of the reason he was left exposed to Vegas this summer. He's still expected to receive a majority of the workload, but that is projected to be around 50 starts, which is tough to build a fantasy roster around.
