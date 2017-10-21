Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Leaves game with apparent thumb injury

Luongo left Friday's home game against the Panthers with an apparent injury to his right hand/thumb, Josh Yohe of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

James Reimer replaced Luongo in the third period after the latter absorbed contact with Penguins forward Conor Sheary near the crease. Prior to departing, Luongo had picked up 33 saves on 36 shots, with two of his goals allowed being power-play markers from Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby, respectively. The Panthers play the Capitals on Saturday, so expect the Cats to make quick work out of reevaluating the No. 1 netminder.