Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Leaves Monday's game with injury
Luongo suffered a right leg injury Monday against the Islanders, Shannon Hogan of MSG Network reports. He was helped off the ice by trainers and unable to put any weight on his leg. James Reimer replaced him in net.
The reports from people at the game was that the injury appeared quite serious, which doesn't bode well for Luongo. The veteran netminder was having a fine season, as he came into Monday with a .928 save percentage. Meanwhile, Reimer has a .894 save percentage, so losing Luongo would really hurt the Panthers.
More News
