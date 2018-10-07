Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Leaves Saturday's game
Luongo (lower body) left Saturday's contest against the Lightning.
Luongo went down awkwardly and had a teammate fall on his leg, likely causing the injury. The severity of the injury is unknown, but he did need to be helped off the ice. He should be considered day-to-day until another update is available.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...