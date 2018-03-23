Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Lets in three in loss
Luongo made 29 saves on 32 shots in a 4-0 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.
Luongo wasn't on the top of his game after posting a shutout in his last start. In fact, that shutout is kind of an outlier based on recent results. The veteran netminder has allowed at least three goals in four of his last five starts. Still, even with that the 38-year-old still has a 2.55 GAA.
