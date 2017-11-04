Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Lifted from IR
Luongo (thumb) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
At this point, it's not clear if the Panthers will give Bobby Lou the start against the Rangers on Saturday or turn to James Reimer and let the veteran backstop get settled in first. Official confirmation should come up ahead of pregame warmups with the battle against the Rangers starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Still parked on IR•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Remains sidelined•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for week at least•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely to sit out with injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Leaves game with apparent thumb injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...