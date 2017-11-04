Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Lifted from IR

Luongo (thumb) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

At this point, it's not clear if the Panthers will give Bobby Lou the start against the Rangers on Saturday or turn to James Reimer and let the veteran backstop get settled in first. Official confirmation should come up ahead of pregame warmups with the battle against the Rangers starting at 7:00 p.m. ET.

