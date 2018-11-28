Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely out next three games
Luongo (knee) is unlikely to be available until Tuesday against Boston after coach Bob Boughner told reporters there was an "outside chance" the netminder would be available Friday or Saturday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
With a back-to-back on the schedule, the Panthers figure to go with James Reimer for two of the three outings with Michael Hutchinson getting the other. Prior to getting hurt, Luongo was struggling with a 0-3-0 record and 5.72 GAA in his previous four contests. Once given the all-clear, the veteran should see the bulk of the starts the rest of the year -- assuming his knee holds up.
