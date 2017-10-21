Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely to sit out with injury

Luongo (thumb) is not expected to dress for Saturday's road contest against the Capitals, NHL.com reports.

The venerable backstop was forced out of Friday night's game against the Penguins after a collision with Conor Sheary. It's been a rough ride for Luongo and his fantasy owners so far, as he's posted a poor set of peripherals (3.53 GAA, .905 save percentage) through four games and now dealing with this ailment. Look for backup James Reimer to see a major increase in playing time as long as Luongo is held out.

