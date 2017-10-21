Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely to sit out with injury
Luongo (thumb) is not expected to dress for Saturday's road contest against the Capitals, NHL.com reports.
The venerable backstop was forced out of Friday night's game against the Penguins after a collision with Conor Sheary. It's been a rough ride for Luongo and his fantasy owners so far, as he's posted a poor set of peripherals (3.53 GAA, .905 save percentage) through four games and now dealing with this ailment. Look for backup James Reimer to see a major increase in playing time as long as Luongo is held out.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Leaves game with apparent thumb injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Drops to 1-2 with loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Patrolling crease against Flyers•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Evidently no longer starting Saturday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Chasing milestone Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...