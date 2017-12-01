Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Looking to stay hot against Sharks
Luongo will start in goal Friday night, with the Panthers playing host to the Sharks, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Bobby Lou is back for more after slamming the door on the Sharks in San Jose for his 74th career shutout a couple of weeks ago. Luongo is 3-1-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .927 save percentage through six home starts this season.
