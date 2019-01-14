Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Loses in return to Vancouver

Luongo allowed three goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Canucks.

Two of Vancouver's goals came with Luongo already out of the net. The 39-year-old has now lost four straight and is in the midst of the worst statistical season of his career. While Sunday's defeat was more about his team's lack of effort, Luongo's ongoing struggles make him tough to trust in fantasy. While no official decision has been made, Luongo figures to start Tuesday's road game in Montreal.