Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 20 saves in preseason win

Luongo played two periods in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason win over the Canadiens, turning aside 20 of 21 shots.

Matthew Peca got a puck past him on the power play midway through the first period, but otherwise it was a strong performance from the veteran netminder. Injuries have limited Luongo to 75 games over the last two seasons, but if he can stay healthy, the 39-year-old still has the skills to put up solid fantasy numbers.