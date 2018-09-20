Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 20 saves
Luongo played two periods in Wednesday's 5-2 preseason win over the Canadiens, turning aside 20 of 21 shots. Michael Hutchinson finished the game for the Panthers and was credited with the victory.
Matthew Peca got a puck past him on the power play midway through the first period, but otherwise it was a strong performance from the veteran netminder. Injuries have limited Luongo to 75 games over the last two seasons, but if he can stay healthy, the 39-year-old still has the skills to put up solid fantasy numbers.
