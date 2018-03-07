Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 28 saves in Tuesday's OT loss
Luongo stopped 28 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Lightning.
The latest skirmish in the Battle of Florida was another high-scoring affair, as the two teams have combined for a whopping 39 goals in four meetings this season, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that Luongo had a tough night. The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the veteran netminder, who now has a .925 save percentage in eight games since returning to action from a lower-body injury.
