Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 32 stops in win over Jets
Luongo stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.
Making his first start in nearly a month, Luongo looked fully recovered from his knee injury in picking up his first win of the season. The Panthers have nearly a full week off after their two-game set in Finland, which should be more than enough time for the veteran netminder to prove he's 100 percent in practice and reclaim his duties as Florida's No. 1 goalie.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...