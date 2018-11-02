Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes 32 stops in win over Jets

Luongo stopped 32 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Jets.

Making his first start in nearly a month, Luongo looked fully recovered from his knee injury in picking up his first win of the season. The Panthers have nearly a full week off after their two-game set in Finland, which should be more than enough time for the veteran netminder to prove he's 100 percent in practice and reclaim his duties as Florida's No. 1 goalie.