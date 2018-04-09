Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Makes eight saves in relief
Luongo came on in relief for James Reimer during the third period to stop eight shots in a 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.
With nothing to play for Sunday, Reimer started as expected, but Luongo played the final eight minutes after Reimer suffered a hand injury. Luongo stopped every shot he faced, but he didn't factor into the decision, leaving his final regular season stats for 2017-18 virtually unchanged. He went 18-11-2 with a 2.47 GAA and .929 save percentage this season.
