Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Mkes 31 saves in Wednesday's loss
Luongo stopped 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
He made some big saves in the game, but not enough of them as the Panthers dropped another game they could ill afford to lose. Luongo has two shutouts in his last eight games but has allowed at least three goals in each of the other six, giving him a .913 save percentage over that stretch. The veteran netminder will need to find another gear if Florida is going to catch New Jersey for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
