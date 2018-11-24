Panthers' Roberto Luongo: More knee trouble
Luongo is dealing with a knee injury -- apparently, it's the same knee that caused him to miss nine games earlier in the season -- but there's hope that it's not as significant of an issue this time around, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.
The Panthers will presumably take a closer look at Luongo after Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, James Reimer will start against Chicago, with Michael Hutchinson available as the emergency backup.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Considered day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for remainder of Friday's game•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Exits with leg injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In net Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Yanked after six goals•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Taking on Tampa Bay•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...