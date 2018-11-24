Panthers' Roberto Luongo: More knee trouble

Luongo is dealing with a knee injury -- apparently, it's the same knee that caused him to miss nine games earlier in the season -- but there's hope that it's not as significant of an issue this time around, John Shannon of Sportsnet reports.

The Panthers will presumably take a closer look at Luongo after Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks. Meanwhile, James Reimer will start against Chicago, with Michael Hutchinson available as the emergency backup.

