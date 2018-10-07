Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Moved to IR
Luongo (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Luongo was injured in Saturday night's contest against Tampa Bay and will now miss at least the next three games. The first game he'll be eligible to return for will be in Washington on Oct. 19, but there's currently no concrete timetable. In the meantime, James Reimer will likely see most of the action until Luongo returns, while Michael Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Springfield to serve as the backup.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...