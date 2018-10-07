Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Moved to IR

Luongo (knee) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Luongo was injured in Saturday night's contest against Tampa Bay and will now miss at least the next three games. The first game he'll be eligible to return for will be in Washington on Oct. 19, but there's currently no concrete timetable. In the meantime, James Reimer will likely see most of the action until Luongo returns, while Michael Hutchinson was recalled from AHL Springfield to serve as the backup.