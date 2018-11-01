Panthers' Roberto Luongo: No longer on IR

Luongo (knee) is no longer listed on the team's injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Luongo is expected to use this week as a week of rehab before returning to the cage Nov. 8 when the Panthers host the Oilers. While an increased injury risk given his age, Luongo has performed well when on the ice in recent campaigns, boasting a .929 save percentage to go along with his 2.47 GAA and an 18-11-2 record last season. the veteran netminder will likely be slated for primary duties again when healthy, though he may receive more days off than the average starter to preserve his health.