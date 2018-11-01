Panthers' Roberto Luongo: No longer on IR
Luongo (knee) is no longer listed on the team's injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Luongo is expected to use this week as a week of rehab before returning to the cage Nov. 8 when the Panthers host the Oilers. While an increased injury risk given his age, Luongo has performed well when on the ice in recent campaigns, boasting a .929 save percentage to go along with his 2.47 GAA and an 18-11-2 record last season. the veteran netminder will likely be slated for primary duties again when healthy, though he may receive more days off than the average starter to preserve his health.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.