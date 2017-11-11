Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Not resting on laurels after milestone win
Luongo picked up 24 saves in Friday's 4-1 road win over the Sabres. The victory bumped him up 455 career wins to move past Curtis Joseph for fourth place on the all-time leaderboard. "It's obviously nice, but for me it's about getting wins and getting into the playoffs," Luongo said in a report by the Associated Press. "These accomplishments are for a rainy day when you're sitting at home and not doing much. But for right now, the focus is on getting some points in the standings and winning some games and getting into the playoffs."
That's the kind of statement you'd expect to hear from a consummate professional like Luongo. Obviously the playoffs are in the distant future, but then again, the Panthers already have so much ground to make up as they're currently sitting in seventh place within the Atlantic Division. Bobby Lou is 2-3-1 with a 3.15 GAA and .917 save percentage through seven starts this season.
