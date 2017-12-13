Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Officially on injured reserve
Luongo (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
The writing was on the wall that Luongo would need to be placed on injured reserve, as Panthers coach Bob Boughner has given the veteran goalie a return timetable of anywhere from 2-to-5 weeks. Expect the Cats to continue relying heavily on James Reimer while Luongo recovers, but it wouldn't be all that shocking to see Harri Sateri make his NHL debut within the next few weeks.
