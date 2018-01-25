Panthers' Roberto Luongo: On track to practice next week

Panthers coach Bob Boughner is hoping to get Luongo (lower body) back at practice next week, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site

This is in line with the coach's initial estimate of an early February return for the veteran puck plugger. We presume that Boughner's been pressed with questions on how he'll handle his depth goalies in the wake of an injuries not only to Luongo, but primary backup James Reimer, who's expected to be out for at least two weeks with a pulled groin. Harri Sateri and Samuel Montembeault should hold down the fort until at least one of the regulars gets healthy again.