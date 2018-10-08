Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out 2-4 weeks
Luongo (knee) sustained a MCL strain that will cause him to miss 2-4 weeks, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Aftering being helped off the ice in the season opener Saturday, fantasy owners were no doubt fearing a long-term absence for Luongo. While 2-4 weeks certainly isn't short term, the veteran netminder will likely only miss four or five games that he otherwise would have started due to a pair of back-to-backs on the schedule. James Reimer will take the reigns during Luongo's absence with Michael Hutchinson up from AHL Springfield to serve as the backup.
