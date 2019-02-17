Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for personal reasons

Luongo left the team to tend to a death in his family and his return date is unclear, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

As a result, James Reimer will start in goal Sunday versus the Canadiens while Samuel Montembeault was called up from AHL Springfield to serve as the backup. The veteran netminder's next chance to play will be Tuesday versus the Sabres, but taking an extended leave wouldn't be unusual.

