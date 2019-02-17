Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for personal reasons
Luongo left the team to tend to a death in his family and his return date is unclear, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
As a result, James Reimer will start in goal Sunday versus the Canadiens while Samuel Montembeault was called up from AHL Springfield to serve as the backup. The veteran netminder's next chance to play will be Tuesday versus the Sabres, but taking an extended leave wouldn't be unusual.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Falls to Stars•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Draws start at home•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Allows two goals in relief•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Hangs on to win 1,000th start•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Saturday's starter•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Yields two goals in victory•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...