Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for remainder of Friday's game
Luongo won't return to Friday's game versus the Hurricanes due to a lower-body injury.
It's unclear how serious the 39-year-old's injury is, but injuries at his age aren't taken lightly. James Reimer will take over the crease for the time being, and Michael Hutchinson is expected to be recalled for Saturday's game against the Blackhawks.
