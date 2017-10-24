Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for week at least

Luongo (thumb) will remain sidelined for at least the next week, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

LeBrun adds that the team will know more once they return to Florida following Tuesday's contest in Montreal, so a more exact timetable could be established in the coming days. In the meantime, the Panthers claimed Antti Niemi off waivers to serve as the backup goalie while James Reimer figures to see the majority of starts in the foreseeable future.