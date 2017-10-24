Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for week at least
Luongo (thumb) will remain sidelined for at least the next week, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
LeBrun adds that the team will know more once they return to Florida following Tuesday's contest in Montreal, so a more exact timetable could be established in the coming days. In the meantime, the Panthers claimed Antti Niemi off waivers to serve as the backup goalie while James Reimer figures to see the majority of starts in the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely to sit out with injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Leaves game with apparent thumb injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Gets starting nod Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Drops to 1-2 with loss•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Patrolling crease against Flyers•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...