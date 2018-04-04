Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Parries 45 pucks to top Preds

Luongo made 45 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Luongo looked to be on the way to an impressive shutout, but Roman Josi beat him with 3:52 remaining to end that bid. Filip Forsberg appeared to pot a rebound for the equalizer in the final second, but a video review brought that tally back due to goaltender interference, preserving a pivotal victory for Luongo and the Panthers. While the 39-year-old goaltender seemed to have lost his mojo after allowing a combined seven goals to lose each of his past two starts, he certainly seems to have regained it based on this effort.

