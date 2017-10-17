Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Patrolling crease against Flyers

Luongo will square off against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Luongo was expected to start Saturday's matchup with Pittsburgh, but was a surprise scratch in favor of James Reimer. Thus far, coach Bob Boughner has employed a full split between the two netminders, which should come as too much of a surprise given Luongo's age (38). The veteran has the unenviable task of facing the NHL's second ranked offense (4.20 goals per game) in the Flyers.