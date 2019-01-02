Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pegged for starter's duty Thursday
Luongo will serve as his team's starter Thursday in Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
For his career, Luongo is 20-8-2 with a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage in 31 contests against the Sabres. Furthermore, the veteran netminder was victorious in his only other start versus Buffalo this season so, on paper, the 39-year-old appears to be a must-start in this matchup. However, this season the Sabres have been tough to beat in their own building, going 12-5-3 on home ice in 2018-19.
