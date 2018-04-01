Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Perfect in relief

Luongo was perfect in relief Saturday in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins. He made 11 saves.

James Reimer was pelted with pucks and was pulled with 3:28 remaining in the second. Luongo will see plenty of action until season's end, as the Panthers will need to scratch and claw their way into the postseason.

