Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Placed on IR
The Panthers placed Luongo (thumb) on injured reserve Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Although they placed Luongo on IR to open up a roster spot, the Panthers are officially labeling the veteran netminder as day-to-day, so his thumb injury doesn't appear to be overly serious. Luongo will, however, miss Florida's next three contests, as he won't be eligible to come off IR until next Saturday against Detroit. James Reimer will take over as the Panthers' starting netminder while Luongo is sidelined.
