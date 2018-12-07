Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Plays better than score indicates

Luongo made 32 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. He allowed four goals.

The game was tighter than the score indicated. It was knotted at twos until the Avs went up 3-2 at the 6:21 mark of the third period. Luongo's fantasy value lies somewhere between this performance as the shutout he tossed out in his last game. But it was just his second game back after injury, so we'll give him a couple more games to settle into a groove.