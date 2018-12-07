Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Plays better than score indicates
Luongo made 32 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche. He allowed four goals.
The game was tighter than the score indicated. It was knotted at twos until the Avs went up 3-2 at the 6:21 mark of the third period. Luongo's fantasy value lies somewhere between this performance as the shutout he tossed out in his last game. But it was just his second game back after injury, so we'll give him a couple more games to settle into a groove.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Set for cross-conference clash•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Blanks visiting Bruins•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Starting in goal Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Status coming down to warmups•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Likely out next three games•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Remains day-to-day•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...