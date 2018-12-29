Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Posts rough outing
Luongo allowed four goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Canadiens on Friday.
The veteran goaltender played one of his best games of the season last Saturday, but the six-day layoff apparently wasn't good for him because he didn't come back from the Christmas break sharp. Regardless of why, the good feelings surrounding his last effort are gone. Luongo is 3-4-1 with an .888 save percentage and 3.46 GAA in his last eight games. Overall, he is 8-7-1 with a .902 save percentage and 3.07 GAA. That's not going to cut it for owners.
