Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pursuing fifth straight win

Luongo will command the crease Thursday evening against host Columbus, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Luongo is one of the league's hottest goaltenders, as Ol' Reliable has crafted a four-game winning streak with a 1.51 GAA and .951 save percentage over that span. He'll be tested by a Blue Jackets team that has gone 6-2-2 over its last 10 games and currently sits atop the Metropolitan Division standings with 22 points.

