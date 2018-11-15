Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Pursuing fifth straight win
Luongo will command the crease Thursday evening against host Columbus, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Luongo is one of the league's hottest goaltenders, as Ol' Reliable has crafted a four-game winning streak with a 1.51 GAA and .951 save percentage over that span. He'll be tested by a Blue Jackets team that has gone 6-2-2 over its last 10 games and currently sits atop the Metropolitan Division standings with 22 points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...