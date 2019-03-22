Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Records win in return to crease

Luongo stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over Arizona.

Luongo last played two weeks ago, back on Mar. 7, in a 4-3 loss to Boston. With Thursday's win, the Panthers' netminder avoids what was trending towards an unfortunate milestone, as Luongo had gone nearly a month without a win (Feb. 25). Now back on good terms, his record moves to 15-15-4.