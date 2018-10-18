Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Rehab going well
Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said Luongo's rehab (knee) is progressing well and should be healthy in a few weeks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo suffered an MCL strain in the opening game of the season and was projected to miss 2-4 weeks. Although Tallon claimed his goalie's rehab is going well, "a few weeks" would still put his return at close to the full four weeks initially suggested. We should get more information as Luongo gets closer to returning. In the meantime, James Reimer and Michael Hutchinson will continue to pick up starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...