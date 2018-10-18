Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Rehab going well

Panthers general manager Dale Tallon said Luongo's rehab (knee) is progressing well and should be healthy in a few weeks, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo suffered an MCL strain in the opening game of the season and was projected to miss 2-4 weeks. Although Tallon claimed his goalie's rehab is going well, "a few weeks" would still put his return at close to the full four weeks initially suggested. We should get more information as Luongo gets closer to returning. In the meantime, James Reimer and Michael Hutchinson will continue to pick up starts.