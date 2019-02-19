Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Rejoins team

Luongo (personal) has returned to the Panthers, George Richards of The Athletic reports.

Luongo will likely serve as the backup to James Reimer during Tuesday's game against the Sabres after tending to a family death. A corresponding move seems highly likely, which should involve Samuel Montemeault returning to AHL Springfield. Now that he's back with the club, Luongo should move back into a timeshare with Reimer.

