Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Remains day-to-day

Luongo (knee) skated prior to Monday's practice session, but won't be in the lineup against the Devils, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Luongo will miss his second straight contest due to his knee issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Montreal native was stuck in a rut, as he was winnless in his previous four outings along with a 5.72 GAA and .827 save percentage. James Reimer figures to continue deputizing in Luongo's stead.