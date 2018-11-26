Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Remains day-to-day
Luongo (knee) skated prior to Monday's practice session, but won't be in the lineup against the Devils, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Luongo will miss his second straight contest due to his knee issue. Prior to getting hurt, the Montreal native was stuck in a rut, as he was winnless in his previous four outings along with a 5.72 GAA and .827 save percentage. James Reimer figures to continue deputizing in Luongo's stead.
More News
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: More knee trouble•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Considered day-to-day•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Out for remainder of Friday's game•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Exits with leg injury•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: In net Friday•
-
Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Yanked after six goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...