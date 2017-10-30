Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Remains sidelined
Luongo (thumb) will sit out Monday's clash with Tampa Bay, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
The veteran netminder had already been ruled out for at least a week last Tuesday, so the news isn't entirely surprising. That being said, Luongo's participation in Monday's morning skate bodes well for his chances to get in to the goal for Thursday's contest against Columbus. Without Luongo, the Panthers have leaned heavily on James Reimer, who in his four starts since Bobby Lu went down is 2-1-1 with a 2.69 GAA and .927 save percentage.
