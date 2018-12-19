Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Rewarded with victory
Luongo allowed two goals on 32 shots in a 5-2 victory against the Sabres on Tuesday.
The veteran netminder trailed heading into the third period, but the Panthers scored the final four goals of the night to blow away the Sabres. Luongo only faced nine shots in the final stanza, but in the second period, he saw 17 shots and stopped 16 of them to keep the Panthers in the game. It was a much needed performance for Luongo owners, as he came into the night with an .882 save percentage in his last four starts. Luongo is 7-5-1 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.95 GAA this season.
