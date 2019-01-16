Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Riding pine in Montreal
Luongo will serve as Florida's backup Tuesday against the Canadiens, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Earlier in the day, Luongo was named his team's starters. However, James Reimer led Florida out for the pre-game warmup and has been named as the team's starter for Tuesday's clash in Luongo's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
