Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Rough night in relief

Luongo replaced Samuel Montembeault early in the first period Monday, stopping 28 of 33 shots in a 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It seemed like every goal Toronto scored against Luongo came from right on his doorstep, as the Panthers' defensive coverage was atrocious all night. The veteran netminder was initially named the starter for Tuesday's game in Montreal, but it's unclear whether that plan will still be in place after his heavy workload in this one.