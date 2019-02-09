Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Saturday's starter
Luongo will defend the net Saturday against the Capitals in DC, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.
Luongo has begun to show some signs of his age, owning a save percentage below .900 and a 3.11 GAA entering Saturday. If that holds, it would mark the veteran netminder's worst marks of his career. He may struggle to silence the naysayers Saturday against a Capitals club averaging 3.24 goals per game on home ice.
