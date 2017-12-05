Panthers' Roberto Luongo: Scheduled for MRI on Tuesday

Luongo will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of what is believed to be a groin injury, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

While we'll have to wait on the results of the MRI to see how bad the injury truly was, the non-contact nature of it and the fact that Luongo could not put any weight on his right leg while being helped off the ice would seem to suggest that this could be a long-term ordeal. Should the veteran miss an extended period, the Panthers would have to recall a goalie to serve as James Reimer's backup.